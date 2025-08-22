Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

