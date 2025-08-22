Swiss National Bank Sells 5,500 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after buying an additional 683,839 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,741,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 438,310 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.0450 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

