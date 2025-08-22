Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,802.64. This represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

