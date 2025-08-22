Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $52.1140 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties's revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

