Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Hilltop worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,978,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $329,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 77,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,736.97. The trade was a 14.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.17 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

