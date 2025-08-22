Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

NYSE:TGT opened at $97.0770 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

