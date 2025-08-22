Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Target Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $97.0770 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 273,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 254,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

