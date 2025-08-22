Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Thryv by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,792.80. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.