TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TJX opened at $137.3490 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.