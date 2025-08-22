Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 30,678 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately116% compared to the typical volume of 14,184 call options.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.6150 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.