Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and traded as high as $80.86. Truxton shares last traded at $80.86, with a volume of 248 shares traded.
Truxton Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.
Truxton Announces Dividend
Truxton Company Profile
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
