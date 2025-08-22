Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $29.52 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after buying an additional 66,394 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

