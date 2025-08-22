Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.15.

UHS opened at $184.0880 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

