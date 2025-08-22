Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $129,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,970,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.05 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

