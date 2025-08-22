Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,878 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock worth $4,406,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $504.24 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.43 and a 200 day moving average of $443.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

