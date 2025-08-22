Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.81. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 148,153 shares changing hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,165,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 777,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 173.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 377,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 303.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 345,156 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 290,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,882,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 193,524 shares during the period.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

