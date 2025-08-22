Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,581 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HCC stock opened at $57.2470 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

