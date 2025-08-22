Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,485 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

