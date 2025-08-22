Winthrop Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

