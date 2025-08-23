12,000 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.9110 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

