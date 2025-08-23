22,737 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,103,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 1,373,476 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $17,018,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,472 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,740,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.1050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,266,663.96. This trade represents a 44.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

