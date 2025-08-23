2,925 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MKS by 79.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MKS by 1,330.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 64.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of MKSI opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

