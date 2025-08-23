5,940 Shares in Graco Inc. $GGG Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 149.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $87.3110 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

