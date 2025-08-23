75,920 Shares in Argan, Inc. $AGX Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after buying an additional 82,585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Argan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $23,064,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Argan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $222.3430 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.59. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $253.79.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%.Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,604 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.77, for a total transaction of $389,403.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,091.54. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $1,688,316.12. Following the sale, the director owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,711.08. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock worth $21,046,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

