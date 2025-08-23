7,861 Shares in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 1.5%

SNN opened at $37.5330 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

