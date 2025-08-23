89BIO $ETNB Stock Position Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of 89BIO worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 63.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,726 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter valued at $5,332,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 98.3% in the first quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter valued at $7,531,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89BIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About 89BIO

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

