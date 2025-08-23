908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MASS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $231.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $49,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 102,930 shares in the company, valued at $728,744.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $53,681.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311.23. This trade represents a 83.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

