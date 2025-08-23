Aberdeen Group plc Buys 536 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILA opened at $24.93 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

