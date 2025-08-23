Aberdeen Group plc Buys New Position in BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BanColombia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BanColombia by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BanColombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,801,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BanColombia by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CIB opened at $49.9020 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BanColombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

BanColombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

