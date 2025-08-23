Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

