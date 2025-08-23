Aberdeen Group plc Has $330,000 Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 364,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.7050 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

