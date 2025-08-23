Aberdeen Group plc Has $422,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Aberdeen Group plc cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $610.3420 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

