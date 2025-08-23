Aberdeen Group plc Has $459,000 Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FMC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after buying an additional 457,094 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 74.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,585,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,895,000 after purchasing an additional 675,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $40.6640 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FMC Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.