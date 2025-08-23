Aberdeen Group plc Has $692,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.5550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

