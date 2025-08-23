Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UMH Properties by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.0150 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,125.76. This represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,041.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086 over the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

