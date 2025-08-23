Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 1,351 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AIV opened at $7.7550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.