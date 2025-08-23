Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 638 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

