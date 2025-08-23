Aberdeen Group plc Purchases New Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $322,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ACM Research by 871.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACM Research by 388.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,028. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

