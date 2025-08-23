Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,657 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.85 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.9995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.55.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%.The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
