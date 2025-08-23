Aberdeen Group plc Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 84.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.2970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

