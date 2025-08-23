Aberdeen Group plc Sells 1,056 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.0950 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.