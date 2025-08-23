Aberdeen Group plc Sells 3,840 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.99 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.