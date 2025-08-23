Aberdeen Group plc Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF $NZUS

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Aberdeen Group plc owned 9.78% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NZUS opened at $33.5540 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of -1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

