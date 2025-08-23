Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ACTU stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

In other Actuate Therapeutics news, Director Equity Cof Lp Bios bought 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,996. This represents a 57.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,996. This trade represents a 57.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 214,284 shares of company stock worth $1,499,988. Company insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

