Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.8571.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.06 and a beta of 0.71. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.