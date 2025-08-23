Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Agree Realty stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.3%

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.0650 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,037,000 after buying an additional 403,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,629,000 after buying an additional 381,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,489,000 after buying an additional 170,827 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,723,000 after purchasing an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.