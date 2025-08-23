Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $110,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $81.2970 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

