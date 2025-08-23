Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $38,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 231,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Baird R W cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.