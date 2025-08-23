Algert Global LLC Acquires 136,150 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 633.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Up 5.4%

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.