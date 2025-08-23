Algert Global LLC Acquires 43,920 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

